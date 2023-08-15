Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Down 22.3% in July

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 784,300 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LVLU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LVLU

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Up 2.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LVLU stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. 5,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC lifted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC now owns 3,770,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 49,768 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,216,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.