Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Up 3.2%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.27. 120,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,015,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $584.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -1.43.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 270,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 63,984 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.