Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Short Interest Update

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,600 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 533.3 days.
Maanshan Iron & Steel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAANF remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Tuesday. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.
About Maanshan Iron & Steel
