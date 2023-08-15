MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEGI opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 24.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 27.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 224,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 48,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

