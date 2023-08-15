MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Short Interest Update

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 21,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $30.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.50.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Further Reading

