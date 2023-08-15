Mammoth (MMT) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017668 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013974 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,195.50 or 1.00067358 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

