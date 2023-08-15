Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,600 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 1,702,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,901.2 days.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPCMF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) positioned to be the proxy to key gateway markets of Asia. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Limited, it made its public market debut as Mapletree Commercial Trust on 27 April 2011 and was renamed MPACT on 3 August 2022 following the merger with Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust.

