Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises about 1.3% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.14% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. 1,024,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -269.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

