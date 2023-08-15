Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.11% of Organon & Co. worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE OGN traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. 600,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,729. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

See Also

