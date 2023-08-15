Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $13.37 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.7% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,704,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

