Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 12 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 2.4% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after acquiring an additional 382,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after acquiring an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $947.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,006. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $680.00 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $936.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $892.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,182 shares of company stock worth $21,721,196 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

