Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 76.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,956,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after buying an additional 1,279,492 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 13.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,813,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,016,994 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 516,581 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after buying an additional 39,094 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 348,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.36. 8,146,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,708,824. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a PE ratio of -160.72 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

