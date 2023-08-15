Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $327,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 68,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 36,928 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 199,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,283,000 after buying an additional 37,747 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 460,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MMC traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $190.56. The stock had a trading volume of 340,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.11 and a 12-month high of $194.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.23.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

