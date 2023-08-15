Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF) Short Interest Up 15.2% in July

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,500 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 754,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mebuki Financial Group Stock Performance
Mebuki Financial Group stock remained flat at $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. Mebuki Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.
About Mebuki Financial Group
