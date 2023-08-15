Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Short Interest Update

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Medartis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MDRSF remained flat at C$77.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$77.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.72. Medartis has a 1 year low of C$73.86 and a 1 year high of C$77.96.

About Medartis

Medartis Holding AG, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells implant solutions worldwide. Its medical devices are used for the treatment of surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities, as well as for the cranio-maxillofacial surgery. The company offers osteosynthesis instruments for the areas of the hand, wrist, forearm, elbow, shoulder, and foot and ankle, as well as for the areas of the mandible, midface, orthognathic, and cranium under the APTUS and MODUS names.

