MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW) Short Interest Update

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of MedTech Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 171,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

MedTech Acquisition Stock Up 21.1 %

NASDAQ MTACW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,409. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. MedTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.