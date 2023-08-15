MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,605,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 3,047,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MEGEF

MEG Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

MEG Energy Company Profile

Shares of MEGEF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,746. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29.

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.