Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Update

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEJHY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. 999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508. Meiji has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners.

