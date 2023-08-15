Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,445,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $260,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average is $110.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

