Metahero (HERO) Tops One Day Volume of $255,249.57

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Metahero has a total market cap of $22.14 million and approximately $255,249.57 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

