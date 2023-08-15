Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Update

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 277,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Methanex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 14.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,536,000 after purchasing an additional 978,936 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Methanex by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,211,000 after buying an additional 736,844 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEOH traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $41.95. 246,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95. Methanex has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Methanex will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

