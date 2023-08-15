MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.53 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $14.77 or 0.00050343 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $65.96 million and $1.53 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017609 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013852 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,359.55 or 1.00080328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 14.96172859 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,436,664.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

