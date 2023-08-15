Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in July

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,500 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 536,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,271.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MTRAF shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Metro from C$82.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Metro from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Metro from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Metro Stock Performance

Metro Company Profile

OTCMKTS MTRAF remained flat at $53.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443. Metro has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Featured Articles

