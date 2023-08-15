Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Downgraded by UBS Group

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Metsä Board Oyj Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75. Metsä Board Oyj has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

About Metsä Board Oyj

Metsä Board Oyj engages in folding boxboard, fresh fibre linerboard, and market pulp businesses. The company provides barrier boards, food service boards, and white kraft liners. It also offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods and electronics, beauty care, cigarette, healthcare, beverage, food service, and graphical packaging applications.

