Michael L. Manelis Sells 2,500 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.08. 743,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,094. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $63.19. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,469 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1,058.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity Residential

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

