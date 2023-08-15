Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,651 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.67% of Microchip Technology worth $305,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $81.35. 1,851,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.09. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.