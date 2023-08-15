Microchip Technology (MCHP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) recently:

8/7/2023 – Microchip Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $89.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Microchip Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $79.00 to $89.00.

7/19/2023 – Microchip Technology is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.89. 3,871,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919,441. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.09. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,859 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 70.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

