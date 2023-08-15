Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $446.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,513. The business’s 50-day moving average is $445.91 and its 200-day moving average is $422.19. The stock has a market cap of $345.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

