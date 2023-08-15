Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 897,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68,432 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 865,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,645,000 after purchasing an additional 82,672 shares during the period.

SPYV stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 311,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,643. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

