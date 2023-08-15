Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 783,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,785. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

