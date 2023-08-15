Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.57. 1,209,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $162.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

