Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Up 16.6% in July

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 105,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 957,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 40,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,490. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $15.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.68). On average, research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NERV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NERV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.