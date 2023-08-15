Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires New Position in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,055,000.

TMT Acquisition Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TMT Acquisition stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,227. TMT Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59.

About TMT Acquisition

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

