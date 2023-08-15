Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 200,000 Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 2.15% of Mars Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MARX. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Mars Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mars Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mars Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000.

NASDAQ:MARX remained flat at $10.41 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,361. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.39.

Mars Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

