Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys 20,158 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources makes up 0.3% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,017,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 624,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 534,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,929,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,788.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 322,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 305,241 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PNM. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 46,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,294. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.75 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

