Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Has $825,000 Holdings in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Free Report) by 461.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 425,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 50.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 519.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 754,105 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in International Media Acquisition by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

IMAQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. 1,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,908. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. International Media Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

International Media Acquisition Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.