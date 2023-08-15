Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 5.87% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 779.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34,312 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 390,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 45,021 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $2,013,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth about $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCAG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.69. 4,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,178. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue target business opportunities in North America and the Asia Pacific region.

