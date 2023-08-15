Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New $445,000 Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after acquiring an additional 363,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $281,065,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,097,000 after acquiring an additional 56,176 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Price Performance

Seagen stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.81. The company had a trading volume of 203,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,069. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $207.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

