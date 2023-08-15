Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases 25,000 Shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.62% of Innovative International Acquisition worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Innovative International Acquisition by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 303,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative International Acquisition by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Innovative International Acquisition by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Innovative International Acquisition by 147.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get Innovative International Acquisition alerts:

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IOAC stock remained flat at $11.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Innovative International Acquisition Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.