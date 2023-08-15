Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases 779,100 Shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO – Free Report) by 708.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779,100 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 8.15% of Financial Strategies Acquisition worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Financial Strategies Acquisition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $951,000. Institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

FXCO remained flat at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 489. Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector.

