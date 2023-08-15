Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 238,492 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,685,018 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,492 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Comcast worth $139,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

CMCSA stock opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Comcast's revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

