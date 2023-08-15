Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $133,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,687.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $2,481,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 40.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,130,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,234.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,823.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,656.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $19.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,086.80.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

