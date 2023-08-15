Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $93,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $207,728,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $186,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.72.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

