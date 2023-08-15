Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $88.18 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,683,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,948 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Charles Schwab worth $88,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

