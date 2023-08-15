Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 614,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,982 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $87,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Progressive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,876,000 after acquiring an additional 468,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $125.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $149.87.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,865. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

