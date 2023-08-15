Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 131,530 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,530 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Moody’s worth $119,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 46.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO opened at $338.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.64. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,388 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,549 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.53.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

