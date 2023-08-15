Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 54,839 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,839 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Shopify worth $73,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC set a $75.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

