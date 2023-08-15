Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 54,839 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,839 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Shopify worth $73,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
