Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,834,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,939 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.37% of Trade Desk worth $111,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,383 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,906. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

TTD opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.47, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.33.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

