Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Molecular Partners Stock Performance
Shares of MOLN stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.91. 6,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36.
Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molecular Partners will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Molecular Partners
About Molecular Partners
Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Molecular Partners
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.