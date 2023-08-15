Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Molecular Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MOLN stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.91. 6,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molecular Partners will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Molecular Partners

About Molecular Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molecular Partners by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Partners by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

