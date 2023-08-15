monday.com’s (MNDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.01% from the stock’s current price.
MNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.35. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 90.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
